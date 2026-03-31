Nigeria's foreign minister Tuggar resigns

Yusuf Tuggar’s resignation was confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook by his spokesperson on Monday .

Nigerian media reported that Tuggar was eyeing the governorship of Bauci state in 2027.

His resignation comes after President Bola Tinubu asked ministers and other political appointees seeking to contest in the 2027 elections to leave their current positions.

Office holders have until Tuesday, March 31 to resign their positions.

Tuggar, a British-educated diplomat assumed office in 2023. Before that, he had served as Nigeria's ambassador to Germany.

In Mid-March, Tinubu directed all political appointees intending to seek elective office in the 2027 election to leave their posts.

The directive applies to ministers, ministers of state, special advisers to the president, senior special assistants, and chief executive officers of federal government parastatals, agencies, commissions and government-owned companies.