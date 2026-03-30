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Palm Sunday brings message of hope to Nigeria's Catholic faithful

Catholic faithfuls march carrying palm fronds to commemorate Palm Sunday, outside St. Micheal's Cathedral church, in Minna, Nigeria, Sunday, March 29, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Catholics across Nigeria marked Palm Sunday, beginning the Holy Week with prayers and processions.

The observance commemorates the biblical account of Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, symbolising peace and humility.

This year’s celebrations come as many Nigerians face rising living costs and ongoing insecurity.

Some worshippers said the message of hope associated with Palm Sunday remained relevant despite the challenges.

"Nigeria is going to be better whether we like it or not, and Christ is our hope,” said faithful Frank Mordi.

Omowunmi Mubi, another Catholic faithful, said she hoped the Easter period would bring hope to the country.

"We know that things are hard, the economy is very bad, but we hope that Easter brings newness into us, renews our strength, and gives us hope for a better future," she said.

Palm Sunday launches the Holy Week commemorations for Christians who follow the Latin calendar, which culminates in Easter next Sunday.

Nigeria is Africa’s second-largest Catholic nation and home to more than 30 million adherents, or some 12 percent of the country’s population.

With growing numbers of Catholics in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, Africa now accounts for a fifth of the Catholic population worldwide.

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