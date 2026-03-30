Gunmen attack bar in Jos, Nigeria, leaving 33 dead

Gunmen opened fire on a bar in Jos, the capital of Nigeria’s Plateau state, triggering mob retaliation and leaving at least 33 people dead, according to local sources. The attack took place Sunday evening in the Anguwan Rukuba area of Jos North. Initial reports said at least 12 people were killed when unidentified attackers opened fire at a bar and restaurant.

The death toll later rose to 33, although it remains unclear how many died in the shooting and how many in the subsequent mob violence.A local youth leader said the attackers targeted people at the venue before a mob formed and began attacking passersby and nearby traders. At least three people were killed in the retaliation, some of them burned.

Authorities have launched an investigation and imposed a curfew in Jos North to prevent further violence. The University of Jos postponed exams due to rising tensions.

Plateau state has long experienced conflict, particularly in rural areas, where disputes over land between predominantly Christian farmers and mostly Fulani Muslim herders have led to repeated हिंसा. While Jos has seen sectarian clashes in the past, large-scale attacks in the city have been rare in recent years.

Analysts warn the situation remains volatile, with misinformation and unverified claims circulating online. Civil society groups have urged restraint to prevent further escalation.

Experts link the broader conflict in Plateau to factors including climate change, population growth, and competition over land, with weak law enforcement often allowing cycles of violence to continue.