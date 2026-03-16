Iran says over 50 cultural sites damaged in U.S. and Israeli strikes

More than 50 cultural heritage sites across Iran were damaged during two weeks of strikes by the United States and Israel, according to Iran’s cultural heritage ministry.

Officials said on Sunday that 56 sites were affected, including museums, historic government buildings, traditional bazaars and mosques across the country. The damage highlights concerns about the impact of military operations on historically significant landmarks.

Among the locations cited were the ornate Golestan Palace, a Qajar-era royal complex in Tehran, as well as the Shah Abbas Mosque and the 17th-century Chehel Sotoun palace in Isfahan. These landmarks are considered important symbols of Iran’s architectural and cultural heritage.

The ministry also reported damage to sites in several provinces, including Kurdistan Province, Lorestan Province and Kermanshah Province. Authorities did not immediately detail the extent of destruction at each location, but said assessments are ongoing.

Cultural officials warn the damage could have long-term consequences for preservation efforts and for the protection of historic sites during times of conflict.