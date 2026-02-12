Rhino poaching in South Africa's Kruger park doubles despite national drop

Rhino poaching almost doubled in South Africa’s Kruger National Park in 2025 compared to the previous year, despite a modest decline of 16% nationally.

The country is home to the world’s largest population of rhinos, which are poached for their horns that fetch high prices on the black market.

Official statistics show poachers killed 352 of the animals last year compared to 420 in 2024, with 175 of the deaths in the Kruger, on the border with Mozambique, up from 88 the previous year.

There has, however, been a significant drop in killing rates in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal province, a poaching hotspot for several years.

Conservationists attribute this to a mass dehorning operation, the installation of more security cameras, and collaboration among key partners.

But they suggest this has resulted in poachers turn their eyes to Kruger which has a large population of the animals.

Save the Rhino says the increase in poaching int he park highlights the dynamic nature of the criminal gangs responsible for rhino horn trafficking and the ongoing level of threat.