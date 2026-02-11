Johannesburg residents protest weeks of dry taps

Frustration is boiling over in Johannesburg after nearly a month of dry taps pushed residents to take to the streets, demanding urgent action from city officials. Protesters say water supply has been unreliable for weeks, with some households reporting little to no water since December. Suburbs including Westdene, Melville and Sophiatown have been among the hardest hit.

“Our taps have run dry for the past couple of weeks… it’s been on and off supply,” said resident Samantha Maree. “Water is a basic human right. And we want to be heard.”

Others say they are still paying for services they are not receiving. “I pay for my services, but I’m not getting service,” said Marilise Scheppers. “It’s like going to a café and buying bread and milk and going home without it.”

Amid mounting anger, Mayor Dada Morero said authorities are working with communities to stabilise supply and avoid a so-called “Day Zero” scenario. “Some areas will battle, but we are trying to push and balance the water distribution,” he said.

Protesters are now calling for the crisis to be declared a national disaster, a move they say would unlock emergency funding, technical expertise and resources needed to repair the city’s ageing and strained water infrastructure.