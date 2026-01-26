Goma one year on: Entrepreneurs rebuild after M23 takeover

Gentil Mutumayi is among the thousands of victims of the looting and vandalism that struck Goma on January 27, 2025, the day the city was taken by AFC-M23 fighters. That day, thousands of shops and businesses were looted by unknown individuals, plunging many traders into unemployment and poverty.

“There were televisions, computers, lots of accessories, phones — but on the 27th, everything was taken. They even took part of the door; the one you see here is new,” said Gentil.

One year later, Gentil still keeps the images of his looted shop, filmed by passersby. Like many entrepreneurs in Goma, he chose to get back on his feet, not to give up, and to resume his activities despite an economy that remains extremely fragile.

“People don’t have money, the banks are closed. The flow of money before and the flow today are two completely different things,” said Gentil.

In Goma, this determination to rebuild is also driven by local solidarity. Associations are mobilizing to help people affected by looting and war, particularly vulnerable families and displaced persons.

“So far, we have very little money. We try to provide financial support, even though we ourselves have no funding. We just try to raise funds through our groups, online, and based on that, we try to assist the most vulnerable,” said Landry Mathe, coordinator of the organization ‘Agissons Ensemble’ (Let’s Act Together).

Since the city was taken by the armed group AFC-M23, banks have remained closed — a situation that is suffocating the local economy and making daily life harder for residents and traders alike. For their part, M23 authorities say they have taken certain measures to address the economic challenges.

“We reduced the number of taxes from 500 to 200, all to help boost an economy that was bankrupt in the city of Goma, and to allow young people to start businesses,” said Désiré Ngabo, Deputy Mayor of Goma.

Goma remains under AFC-M23 control despite ongoing diplomatic initiatives. Mediation efforts are struggling to succeed, and no clear outlook has emerged so far.

But on the ground, residents refuse to give up. Between restarting economic activities and strengthening community solidarity, resilience has become an act of survival for an entire population.