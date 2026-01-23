Welcome to Africanews

South Africa to step aside from G20 during United States presidency

By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

South Africa

South Africa’s finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, has confirmed that the country will step back from its G20 engagements during the United States presidency of the grouping.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday, he described the decision as a “temporary setback”.

US President Donald Trump said in November that South Africa – which in 2025 became the first African country to chair the forum - would not be invited to US-hosted events.

His announcement came after months of escalated tensions between the two nations with Trump falsely claiming there was a white genocide in South Africa.

“This is not because the Americans can chase us out of the G20, but they hold an important instrument: the accreditation,” Godongwana said.

“If you don’t have the accreditation, you can’t get into the venue, even if you are around. So they will not accredit us.”

He said he believed Africa’s voice would still be heard at the G20 through the African Union and that he did not think that Britain, the 2027 president, would exclude South Africa.

The country will host the WEF’s special Africa summit in April next year.

