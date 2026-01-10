Ukrainians protest against Russian participation in navy drills in South Africa

A small group of Ukrainian immigrants living in Cape Town gathered on Friday at Simon’s Town, home to South Africa’s main naval base.

They were protesting against Russia’s participation in a week-long joint military exercise that includes warships from China, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Demonstrators criticised South Africa for including Russia in the “Will for Peace” training while Moscow waged war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian expat, Kateryna Fedkina, said they were asking South Africa to stop military cooperation with Russia which she described as “an aggressive state”.

"It is emotional and hard for us to see that Russian navy that is killing Ukrainian people doing its navy training in South African waters,” she said.

The drill comes amid geopolitical tensions over the United States’ intervention in Venezuela and draws together several nations feuding with Washington.

South Africa's deputy Defence Minister, Bantu Holomisa, told local media that the exercise was planned long before the current tensions.

The country’s second largest party, the Democratic Alliance, has criticised the drill saying it undermines South Africa’s supposed non-aligned global posture.

“Will for Peace 2026” drill runs from 9-16 January and involves navies from the BRICS group of emerging nations, which US President Donald Trump has labelled "anti-American".