Tens of thousands flee Aleppo as clashes intensify and evacuation orders expand

Tens of thousands of civilians are fleeing contested neighborhoods in northern Aleppo after clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led fighters intensified, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the city.

Syrian authorities on Thursday warned residents to evacuate areas including Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh and Bani Zaid, opening a corridor for a second day and setting a deadline for civilians to leave ahead of planned military operations. Sporadic shelling was heard as families streamed out of the neighborhoods.

According to local authorities, nearly 140,000 people have been displaced across Aleppo province. Rescue workers say many of those fleeing are especially vulnerable.

“A large number of people also left today, almost 11,000 have fled so far,” said Mohammad Ali, Operations Director at the White Helmets in Aleppo. “There’s a large percentage of them with difficult medical issues, elderly people, women, and children.”

Both sides have reported civilian deaths. Kurdish forces say at least 12 civilians were killed in Kurdish-majority areas, while government officials report nine civilian deaths in surrounding districts. Dozens more have been wounded.

The fighting comes amid stalled negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, despite a deal signed earlier this year to merge SDF forces into the Syrian army by the end of 2025.