Dozens detained in Turkey as authorities intensify operations against IS   -  

Dozens of people have been detained after Turkish police launched large-scale operations against the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Istanbul and Ankara, as authorities intensify efforts to prevent further attacks. The coordinated raids came a day after a deadly clash in the northwestern province of Yalova, where three police officers and six suspected IS militants were killed.

Security operations have expanded across several cities amid heightened alert levels. Turkish authorities said the latest actions are part of an ongoing campaign targeting suspected IS cells believed to be active in the country.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony for the police officers killed in Yalova, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya vowed that the government would remain resolute in its campaign against terrorism. He emphasized national unity and praised the security forces for their continued efforts, saying Turkey would press ahead with determination and confidence. Yerlikaya highlighted the role of police, soldiers, gendarmerie, coast guard units, and village guards in what he described as an unwavering national effort to combat terrorism.

Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected IS networks over the past week, following intelligence reports that operatives were planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year celebrations. Authorities said the preventive measures were aimed at disrupting potential plots and ensuring public safety during the holiday period.

The Islamic State has previously carried out a number of deadly attacks in Turkey. One of the most notorious incidents occurred on January 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations, killing 39 people.