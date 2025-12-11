US to deport 15 Kenyans convicted of crimes

The United States government has announced plans to deport 15 Kenyan nationals who were convicted of various crimes in the country.

This move is part of a broader crackdown on immigrants deemed “dangerous” by the Trump administration.

The deportees are listed on a newly launched public database by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which tracks undocumented immigrants who have been arrested and convicted.

The platform is known as the “Worst of the Worst” and is intended to increase transparency around immigration enforcement while highlighting the administration’s deportation agenda.

Impact on Communities

The announcement has attracted attention among the Kenyan diaspora and families in Nairobi who depend on remittances from the United States. Advocates warn that stricter enforcement and public listing of offenders could increase pressure on immigrant communities nationwide.

DHS officials said the database will provide public access to hundreds of thousands of immigration cases. Secretary Kristi Noem, overseeing the launch, said the move reflects a direct order from President Donald Trump to focus on deporting individuals convicted of serious crimes.

“The platform is a key step in fulfilling the president’s commitment to removing dangerous criminals from the country,” Noem said.

Database Highlights Dangerous Offenders

The DHS website includes the names, mugshots, countries of origin, and criminal charges of hundreds of individuals arrested by ICE. The database focuses on serious felonies, including violent crimes, sexual offences, gang affiliation, drug trafficking, and organised crime. It is designed to justify the speed and scale of recent immigration enforcement operations.

The “Worst of the Worst” initiative marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s immigration policies, putting additional scrutiny on undocumented communities across the United States.