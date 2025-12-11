Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia to hold general election on 1 June 2026

An Ethiopian woman casts her vote in the general election at a polling center near Entoto Park on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 21 June 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s electoral commission announced on Tuesday that the country’s general election will be held on 1 June 2026.

The chairperson of the National Board of Ethiopia Melatwork Hailu told local media that activities aimed at "organizing branch offices and ensuring that polling stations are conducive were carried out."

She also said political parties have received training to publicise their programmes to the public.

Organising elections in Ethiopia presents various challenges.

The nation is still recovering from the civil war that opposed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and federal forces from 2020 to 2022 in Tigray.

The conflict killed at least 600,000 people and about 1 million people remain displaced according to various estimates.

The country is also facing persistent violence in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

In an address to parliament on 28 October, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said "the government has the capacity and the will necessary to conduct these elections.”

He added they would be the "best organised" in Ethiopia's history.

Additional sources • TRT Afrika

