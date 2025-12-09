Environment summit calls for bold action on climate and biodiversity

Global leaders attending the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) have called for bold action on climate and biodiversity.

The gathering got underway in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Monday amid calls for a lasting solution to mounting threats facing the planet.

Over 6,000 delegates from more than 170 countries are attending the five-day conference, including environment officials, multilateral agencies, academia, industry, and civil society.

As the world’s highest decision-making body on matters related to the environment, the Assembly is expected to discuss 15 draft resolutions and three draft decisions.

These are on issues ranging from enhanced glacier preservation and controlling massive seaweed blooms, and reducing the ecological footprint of Artificial Intelligence.

Sustainable management of transboundary freshwater resources, a shift to circularity, migratory species, ocean governance, and climate justice are among the topics set for discussions.

While not legally binding, resolutions in the past have helped countries find common ground and laid the groundwork for precedent-setting international agreements.

UNEA-7 President Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri said the forum will give impetus to the global green agenda, guided by science and the spirit of consensus.

Strengthening multilateral environmental agreements, promoting inclusivity, and cooperation, will take centre stage to help chart resilient pathways for the planet and its inhabitants, Abdullah said.

In her opening remarks, Inger Andersen, executive director of United Nations Environment Programme, emphasised the urgent need for global cooperation in tackling escalating environmental challenges.