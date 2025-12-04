US to restrict visas for Nigerians involved in violence against Christians

The United States on Wednesday said it will restrict visas for Nigerians its believes are responsible for what it described as “anti-Christian violence”.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Washington was taking decisive actions in response to the “mass killings and violence” against Christians in that country.

The restrictions will apply to anyone involved and their families, he said, mentioning “radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond”.

Rubio added that this policy would apply to other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.

The development comes weeks after President Donald Trump threatened military action in Nigeria over what he described as the persecution of Christians by radical Islamists there.

Trump also declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern”.

Abuja has repeatedly denied his claims, saying the attacks are driven by criminal motives, land disputes, and resource competition, rather than religious faith.

Human rights experts say more Muslims have been killed by the Islamist Boko Haram group than Christians.

Nigeria’s population of about 220 million people is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims and is home to more than 200 ethnic groups.

It has long faced insecurity from various fronts including the Boko Haram extremist group, bandits targeting farmers, and clashes between pastoralists and local communities.

Also, there has been an uptick in the activities of armed gangs in the central part of the country who kidnap locals for ransom.