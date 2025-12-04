Design exhibition in Morocco celebrates creativity in all its forms

An exhibition in Rabat, Morocco celebrates the power of design by highlighting works that mix tradition and modernity.

The Abla Ababou Gallery in Rabat is bringing together six Moroccan designers, each with a distinct style and approach to their craft.

The show named "Eloge du Geste," which translates to "In Praise of Gesture," features around 130 pieces.

All contributing designers grapple with a form of exchange: old and new, traditional and innovative, and close versus remote influences.

Designer Reda Bouamrani found two inspirations for his work, historical Islamic art and Art Deco.

He says he merged the two types of art as a "way to explore this fusion and offer that subtle nod to both traditions."

The connection between the designers and the material they chose was another consistent theme in the exhibition.

Leila Billon, one of the participating artists, embroidered cushions with Henna dye patterns on fabrics from France.

"There is always a story behind every choice," she said.

Jamil Bennani's focus, on the other hand, is wood and its varieties.

He said that each type of wood lends itself to inspiration, offering "incredible possibilities" for a designer.

His works at the exhibition ranged from a painting to a large dinning room table.

Abla Ababou, the director of the gallery, wanted to make a point with the curation and placement of items during the show.

"It’s a way of resisting the kind of industrialization that is making our lives, our clothes, our interiors, and our furniture more and more uniform," she said.

To her, design and art remain "ways of dreaming."

The exhibition centering on creative Moroccan designs will run until December 2.