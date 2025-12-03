Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis deepens as famine spreads and aid funding falls

Sudanese families displaced from El-Fasher reach out as aid workers distribute food in the newly established El-Afadh camp in Al Dabbah, in Sudan’s Northern State, on Sunday.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Al-Fashir

Sudan is facing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million people forced from their homes as disease spreads and famine takes hold. The country descended into chaos in April 2023 after a violent power struggle erupted between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, triggering full-scale war across Khartoum and multiple regions. Rights groups are urging all parties to halt the fighting as conditions worsen.

World Food Programme (WFP) deputy executive director Carl Skau appealed for urgent international attention, stressing the need for a ceasefire or at least a humanitarian pause. “That’s where we need the world’s attention right now… so that we can deliver, we can save lives, and start building a ground for a more lasting peace,” he said, calling on regional and global powers to use their leverage to end the conflict.

The WFP warns that more than 20 million people in Sudan are now facing severe food insecurity as war devastates communities. Famine is already unfolding in El-Fasher and in Kadugli in South Kordofan.

Skau described a global “perfect storm” of soaring needs, diminishing resources, and rising danger for aid workers. Despite reaching more than four million people each month in Sudan, the WFP says the scale of the crisis remains overwhelming, with millions still desperate for food and safety.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..