Nigeria's defence minister resigns amid growing security crisis

A sign of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School, where gunmen on Friday abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov.25, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria’s defense minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned, the president’s office said on Monday.

His departure comes amid a growing security crisis that has seen the mass kidnapping of hundreds of school children in recent weeks.

President Bola Tinubu last week declared a “nationwide security emergency” and ordered the recruitment of an additional 20,000 police officers.

Nigeria is battling dozens of armed groups operating in remote communities where government and security forces have limited reach.

In November, more than 300 hundred people were kidnapped from a school in northern Niger state. Just days before, 25 schoolgirls were abducted in neighboring Kebbi state.

Analysts say armed gangs often target schools to pressure the government into negotiating ransoms. No group has yet claimed responsibility for either attack.

The crisis has grown more complex as groups from other parts of the Sahel region have joined jihadist Boko Haram factions seeking to expand their presence in northern Nigeria.

Last month, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria over what he says is the persecution of Christians there — a claim Nigeria's government denies.

