Burkina Faso's Traore gets first Sahel Alliance identity card

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore arrives to the Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 10, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Stanislav Krasilnikov/RIA Novosti via AP

By Africanews

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traoré on Monday became the first Sahel Alliance head of state to get an identity card backed by the region's confederation.

Traore received his ID from the country's security minister.

With the introduction of biometric identity cards, the Sahel leaders seek to grow the profile of their new bloc and to deepen integration.

The move also shows that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are determined in severing their ties with West African bloc ECOWAS.

The identity card is said to incorporate advanced security features that guarantee reliable identification and the protection of personal data.

