Marrakech International Film Festival opens with global lineup and star power

The 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival opened on Friday with the participation of more than eighty films from thirty-one countries, amid a remarkable presence of film stars and creators, with Arab and international tributes topping the opening events.

The festival’s activities will continue until the sixth of December. The opening ceremony presented the jury, chaired this year by South Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho, and offered an overview of the films participating in the festival.