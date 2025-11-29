Welcome to Africanews

Marrakech International Film Festival opens with global lineup and star power

The jury of Marrakech Film Festival, from left to right, Anya Taylor-Joy, Karim Ainouz, Payman Maadi, Jenna Ortega, Hakim Belabbess, Bong Joon Ho, Celine Song.  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

The 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival opened on Friday with the participation of more than eighty films from thirty-one countries, amid a remarkable presence of film stars and creators, with Arab and international tributes topping the opening events.

The city of Marrakech launched on Friday the 22nd edition of the International Film Festival, with more than 80 films from 31 countries taking part.

The festival’s activities will continue until the sixth of December. The opening ceremony presented the jury, chaired this year by South Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho, and offered an overview of the films participating in the festival.

