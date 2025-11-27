San Diego Zoo Welcomes Rare Fossa Triplets

Madagascar
A rare and intriguing species from Madagascar is making headlines at the San Diego Zoo. Officials there have announced the birth of three fossa pups—an exciting development for a species that remains little known and vulnerable in the wild.
Born in July, the pups have only recently begun to emerge, as fossa mothers typically keep their young in the den for nearly three months. The newborns include two males, Isalo and Fiaro, and a female, Volana.
Fossas—pronounced “foo-sa” or “foosh” by locals in Madagascar—are the island nation’s largest carnivores. Though they resemble small cougars, they are actually more closely related to mongooses and civets. Agile and elusive, they play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance on the island.
But the species faces growing threats. With an estimated 2,500 fossas left in the wild, they are classified as vulnerable. Conservationists hope that successful births like this one will help raise awareness and support for safeguarding Madagascar’s unique wildlife.
