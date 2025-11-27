Guinea-Bissau opposition accuses president of faking coup to retain power

Guinea-Bissau main opposition candidate has accused deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of faking a coup to retain power.

Fernando Dias was the main challenger in last week’s closely contested presidential vote, which both men claim to have won.

A general inaugurated as the country’s leader after the military seized power on Wednesday had been a close ally of Embaló.

On Thursday, General Horta Nta Na Man was named transitional president of the military government, which will oversee a one-year transition period.

Dias, in a video posted online, echoed claims made by civil society groups.

“I am the winner of the elections. I have polling station reports confirming my victory. I won the elections, so how could I possibly orchestrate a coup? After all, who is behind this,” he said.

Embaló's whereabouts remain unknown. On Wednesday he told French media that he had been arrested by soldiers.

The opposition called on people to stage protests against the coup and demand publication of the election results.

But on Thursday morning, activities appeared to be normal in the capital Bissau, with businesses and public transport gradually picking up.

The opposition African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde was barred from the vote in the elections.

This prompted its leader, former Prime Minister Domingos Simões Pereira and runner-up in the 2019 election, to back Dias.

The reported military takeover is the latest in a string of coups and attempted coups in Guinea-Bissau since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.

It is also the latest in a surge of military takeovers in West Africa, where democracy recently has been challenged by disputed elections that analysts say could embolden militaries.