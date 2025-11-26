Popemobile transformed into Gaza mobile emergency health clinic

The Catholic charity Caritas on Tuesday unveiled the late Pope Francis' one-time vehicle, which per his request has been transformed into a mobile health clinic aimed at delivering care to the children of Gaza.

The popemobile was presented on Tuesday in Bethlehem, where the late pope visited in 2014.

It's unclear if the vehicle will receive authorization from Israel to travel from the occupied West Bank to Gaza, but it has been equipped to serve vulnerable children living in areas were healthcare has broken down or become impossible to access.

The refurbished vehicle carries diagnostic tools, treatment supplies, oxygen, vaccines and refrigeration for critical medicines.

The vehicle will be staffed by qualified healthcare professionals.

Church officials said it would provide more than healthcare, as it sends a message of compassion to those most in need.

"Pope Francis, as one of his last wishes, said that he wanted his popemobile to be turned into a pediatric clinic for the children of Gaza," said Secretary-General of Caritas Jerusalem Anton Asfar said.

The project was led by Caritas Jerusalem in partnership with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Franciscan Friars-Custody of the Holy Land, Caritas Internationalis and Caritas Sweden.

The idea was first proposed by Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Sweden, who expressed "great joy" on Tuesday over what he described as "this important moment that the Vehicle of Hope is ready for its new mission."

"Let me remind you of the words by the late Pope Francis. Children are not numbers. Children are faces, names and stories," Arborelius added.

Tensions had emerged between Israel and the Vatican over Francis’ frequent criticism of Israel’s conduct during the war in Gaza.

Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died in April at the age of 88.