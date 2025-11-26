An equestrian festival in a western Libyan city goes international

An equestrian festival in a western Libyan city has gone international after a successful local run last year.

The Zliten International Festival of Folk Horsemanship is one of many celebrating the country's rich horse-riding traditions, showcasing a range of equestrian skills, poetry recitations and traditional craftsmanship.

Crowds cheered as riders strode on horses adorned with colourful handmade saddles.

The riders competed wearing traditional Libyan white and black uniforms.

Mustafa al-Jahawi, a participant in the festival, said that horsemanship is rooted in Libya's cultural heritage and remains relevant to its present.

"The festival that sends a message of peace both domestically and internationally, that Libyans, no matter their differences, are one united people," he said.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country has been fragmented for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbehiba's government now governs the country in Tripoli, and the administration of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad governs eastern Libya.

Noureddine Abu Sbeih, a resident of Zliten, reiterated that the festival is an opportunity for Libyans to learn about their roots while changing perceptions abroad.

It represents a gateway to the country's "heritage, traditions, and customs".

Neighbouring countries Tunisia and Algeria also participated on the sidelines of the festival, according to organizers.

The two-day festival concluded on 22 Nov.