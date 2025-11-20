WFP: Ending global hunger by 2030 achievable at less than 1% of military budgets

Ending hunger by 2030 would cost just $93 billion a year, less than one per cent of the $21.9 trillion spent on military budgets over the past decade, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

In its 2026 Global Outlook, WFP indicated that by 2026, a staggering 318 million people would face crisis levels of hunger or worse, more than double the figure recorded in 2019.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General had earlier warned world leaders on Monday that food "has become a weapon" in various conflicts around the planet.

Speaking to the UN Security Council, Amina Mohammed said armed conflict and violence are the leading causes of food insecurity in most of the world's hunger hotspots.

Last year, 295 million people faced acute hunger, 14 million more than the year before.

The UN deputy chief denounced countries' investment "in military expenditure rather than putting an end to hunger."

According to the UN deputy chief, Families are paying the price for wars they did not start, and for decisions made in rooms where their voices are never heard.

In 2026, the agency plans to assist 110 million vulnerable people at an estimated cost of $13 billion, providing emergency food, nutrition support, community resilience programmes, and technical assistance to strengthen national systems.

The world is grappling with simultaneous famines in Gaza and parts of Sudan. This is completely unacceptable in the twenty-first century," stressed Ms. McCain.

Across the globe, hunger is becoming more entrenched. WFP has proven time and again that early, effective, and innovative solutions can save lives and change lives – but we desperately need more support to continue this vital work".