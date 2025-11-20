South Africa braces for a high-stakes G20 summit without the United States

South Africa is making final preparations to host world leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg this weekend — a historic first for the African continent, but one overshadowed by the absence of the United States. President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the gathering has raised questions about the summit’s influence, even as South Africa positions itself as a voice for developing nations.

Forty-two countries are expected to attend, yet the U.S. — a founding G20 member and slated to take over the group’s rotating presidency — will not be among them. South Africa’s government has acknowledged the concern but says the moment also offers an opportunity to demonstrate that global cooperation can advance without Washington.

Economist Dr. Frederich Kirsten from the University of Johannesburg believes the U.S. absence could, paradoxically, sharpen the summit’s focus. “So with the U.S. pulling out of the G20, it does have an impact,” he said. “But many analysts say it might actually have a positive effect because there won’t be a side show of another policy agenda. Everyone coming here shares the same priorities, and that strengthens South Africa’s position.”

South Africa has used its G20 presidency to press for solutions to the financial challenges facing developing nations, especially climate-related distress. Despite Africa holding 60% of the world’s renewable energy potential, the continent receives only about 3% of global financing for clean energy. Pretoria is expected to push for reforms that would unlock the estimated $1 trillion per year needed by 2030 to support climate resilience and energy transitions in vulnerable nations.

But while global ambitions take center stage, frustrations at home are palpable. Johannesburg authorities have launched a multimillion-dollar clean-up campaign to repair broken infrastructure ahead of the summit — a move many residents view as superficial.

“Us hosting this G20, I don’t really think it’s going to be beneficial for ordinary South Africans,” said resident Lerato Lelusa. “It’s just a way to waste money.”

Others are more optimistic. Teacher Phakama Vezi welcomed the arrival of international leaders, saying their presence may help dispel negative narratives about South Africa. “I’m happy world leaders are coming,” she said. “I think those who’ll be here will have a story to tell when they go back.”

As global delegates begin to arrive, the stakes are high: for Africa’s voice on the world stage, for South Africa’s diplomatic credibility — and for whether the summit can deliver meaningful outcomes without one of its most powerful members.