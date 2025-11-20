Midfielder is first Moroccan to win women's African player of the year

Midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak made history by becoming the first Moroccan woman to win the African Footballer of the Year award since it was first established in 2001.

The 35-year-old midfielder beat her international compatriot Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigerian Rasheedat Ajibade to the top prize.

Chebbak finished as the top scorer at this year's delayed 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, including netting a stunning goal in the final.

The star-studded Confederation of African Football award ceremony in Rabat on Wednesday night was a double win for the hosts.

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi, beat Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to win the men’s Player of the Year award.

Hakimi won five trophies with French club Paris St-Germain last season including the club's inaugural Champions League crown.

The PSG fullback opened the scoring in the UCL final as his side romped to a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in an unforgettable final in May.