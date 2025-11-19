United Nations urges immediate release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

The United Nations has condemned the kidnapping of more than 20 girls from a school in the town of Maga in Nigeria’s north-western Kebbi State on Monday, and urged their “swift release”.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said "this tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools, and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely."

The girls were kidnapped before dawn on Monday, when gunmen attacked the dorm at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School.

Local police said the men scaled the fence to enter the school premises and exchanged gunfire with police officers before seizing the girls and killing a staff member.

It is being reported that at least one of the schoolgirls who was abducted with has managed to escape and is safe.

Hunters have joined security forces in the search for the missing students in forests close to the school.

The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, has called for those responsible for this incident to be held to account in accordance with national and international standards.

Attacks on schools and the abduction of students remain a major barrier to learning in Nigeria.

A UNICEF report published last year found that only 37 per cent of schools across 10 states have early warning systems to detect threats, including violence and armed attacks.