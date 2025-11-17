Twin health crises: Marburg and cholera challenge Africa’s health system

Africa is being faced with a rare and worrying convergence. Ethiopia has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the Marburg virus, what many have described as a deadly relative of Ebola, while across the continent, cholera is surging at its fastest pace in 25 years.

Both health crises are serious on their own, but together they reveal a deeper challenge: African health systems are under immense pressure.

In rural parts of Ethiopia, families are grappling with fear and confusion as news of Marburg spreads. The virus, highly contagious and often fatal, has prompted emergency teams from the World Health Organization and Africa CDC to set up isolation units and provide protective equipment.

The proximity of the outbreak to the South Sudan border raises concerns about cross-border transmission, putting already fragile health systems to the test.

Meanwhile, cholera is devastating communities from Angola to Mozambique. Thousands have fallen ill, and hundreds have died, as contaminated water sources fuel the outbreak.

Floods, droughts, and population displacement are worsening the situation, and hospitals struggle to cope with the sheer number of patients. For families trying to survive, accessing clean water and basic healthcare has become a daily battle.

These simultaneous crises highlight more than the diseases themselves. They expose the strain on health facilities, the gaps in early detection, and the vulnerability of populations living in overcrowded or displaced communities.

Climate pressures, rapid urban growth, and cross-border movement all play a role, making outbreaks harder to contain.

For the people on the ground, the toll is personal and immediate. Healthcare workers risk their lives to care for the sick, while families face fear, stigma, and economic hardship.

For governments, the challenge is daunting: responding to one outbreak is difficult enough, but facing two at once strains resources, planning, and public confidence.

Africa’s twin health crises are a warning that preventable diseases can quickly escalate when underlying vulnerabilities remain unaddressed. Strengthening health infrastructure, investing in water and sanitation, and supporting frontline workers are not just long-term goals, they are urgent necessities.