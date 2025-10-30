Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cholera surges globally as vaccine shortfalls and poverty fuel resurgence

A Sudanese girl receives an oral cholera vaccine during a 10-day vaccination campaign conducted by health ministry workers in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

cholera

An ancient affliction once pushed to the margins is reemerging worldwide — in 2025 already over 6,800 people have died of Cholera, marking an increase from the previous year. The disease is striking hardest in Africa, where conflict, poverty and poor sanitation give it fertile ground.

While effective vaccines and treatments exist, the main obstacle is political will and investment, not science. According to health analysts, only one major manufacturer produces the scale of vaccine required, leaving the global stockpile vulnerable. One bright spot: Zambia recently signed a partnership to build its own vaccine facility in collaboration with a Chinese firm, signalling a push toward African self-sufficiency.

However, long-term eradication hinges on more than vaccines. As the report states: “Stopping cholera is not a scientific, medical or technical challenge; fundamentally, it’s a political one.” Communities continue to suffer because they lack safe drinking water, sanitation and resilience to environmental shocks that spread the disease.

The message is clear: The world has the tools to stop cholera — now it must find the commitment to use them.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..