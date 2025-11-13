Welcome to Africanews

Tanzania's President Hassan nominates former Finance Minister Nchemba as next PM

By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

Tanzania

Former Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is set to become Tanzanai’s new prime minister, after being nominated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Parliament is expected to approve the nomination when it votes on Thursday.

The appointment comes in the wake of Hassan’s controversial victory in last month’s presidential election. She was declared the winner by a landslide 97 percent of the vote but opponents have accused her party of vote rigging and ballot stuffing.

The country saw violent protests both before and after the election over the exclusion of her main rivals.

The United Nations says that hundreds of people were killed in the demonstrations but the opposition says it was more than a thousand and that the security forces were responsible. The government says the death toll was far lower but hasn’t given a final figure.

Hassan has come under international criticism for her handling of the protests as well as her human rights record since taking power in 2021.

