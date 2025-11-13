Sudan's unsung heroes, risk lives to feed and heal amid civil war

As Sudan's brutal civil war enters its second year, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis, a generation of young volunteers has chosen to stay and confront the devastation, operating soup kitchens and medical aid stations to save their communities from starvation and collapse.

In a nation where 12 million are displaced and 21 million face acute hunger, the clanging of pots and pans signals the day's only meal for many: lentil soup prepared by young volunteers.

This work is perilous; one of volunteer Jihad A.-Din's friends was killed by militias while purchasing food for the neighborhood.

"In this area, we have four volunteers who have died," Jihad stated. "We are doing this for them."

Medicine and hope for the abandoned

Beyond food, these unsung heroes run vital medical aid stations, supplying medicine to elderly and vulnerable individuals abandoned by the war.

The demand is relentless, with volunteers fielding calls for assistance every few minutes.

Their efforts provide a fragile but critical healthcare lifeline in a country where the formal medical system has largely crumbled.

"Who will help these people?": the choice to stay

Faced with the option to flee, these young Sudanese have made a conscious decision to remain and serve.

Their motivation is rooted in a profound sense of duty to family and community. "Because my people are in need... We have to help my brothers," Jihad explained.

Echoing this sentiment, volunteer Momen Wad Zeinab asked, "If we leave, if we do nothing, who will help these people? We should help these people by staying for them."

Their defiance in the face of overwhelming suffering embodies a resilient hope for Sudan's future.