Eddie Murphy looks back on 50 years as King of Comedy in new documentary

Comedy Legend Eddie Murphy reflected on 50 years in the business, as he talked with reporters at the premiere carpet of his new documentary "Being Eddie."

Murphy started his career as a teenager, skipping school to perform stand-up until he was thrust into the spotlight through Saturday Night Live.

Murphy says he doesn't know if that type of breakthrough could happen in the same way today.

"The business has changed so much," Murphy said. "I can't imagine it happening the same way it happened, you know? I'm sure there'll be other people that'll come along and it'll be amazing. But I can't see it happening the same way. It's just a whole different business now."

Today, many entertainers find their big break through social media.

"I don't know how they would do it now," Murphy said. "I'm not on social media and I don't have a computer and no one is following me. I don't have any of that (stuff). "

Deon Cole believes Murphy is still the blueprint for many comics working today.

"His whole career, every comic you see out here patterned their career after him wanting to do it," Cole said. "Wanting to be at that level, that height, reach those ceilings. No one has, you know? And we all still chasing that and it's still a dream that we all have. But his whole being and everything is what we chase and strive to have."

"Being Eddie" is available to stream now on Netflix.