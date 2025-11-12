Protesters at COP30 climate talks demand a just energy transition

Dozens of protesters called for a just energy transition on Tuesday at the 30th edition of the United Nations climate talks (COP30), currently underway in the Brazilian city of Belem.

Chanting, clapping, and dancing they demanded a shift to cleaner energy and away from coal, oil, or natural gas, saying the time has come for action.

Karabo Mokgonyana, a member of think tank Power Shift Africa, said the talks have a direct impact on the daily lives of people.

"We see it where I come from, on the African continent, other parts of the world equally see it,” she said, adding that the conference could no longer be just a talk shop.

“It's important for us to understand that we cannot be coming here for 30 years and no action has taken place. Ten years [since] the Paris Agreement and still no action.”

This year’s climate talks are not expected to end with any ambitious new deal. Instead, organisers and analysts have been framing it as the “implementation COP”.

Late on Tuesday there were tussles between protesters and security guards when a group of Indigenous people and others stormed the conference venue, demanding forest protection.

The city of Belem is on the edge of the Amazon rainforest which is being heavily impacted by climate change and deforestation.