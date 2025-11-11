Kenya says US Vice President's trip to country has been called off

Kenya said on Monday that United States Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to the country later this month has been called off.

This follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that Vance’s expected attendance at the G20 summit in South Africa had been cancelled.

The vice president was due to travel to Kenya after taking part in the intergovernmental forum in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November.

Trump on Friday that no US government officials would be attending the G20, alleging human rights abuses by South Africa against its white Afrikaner minority.

Pretoria and numerous Afrikaner and other groups and organisations in the country have repeatedly rejected these allegations.

Kenya, which is one of the US’ closest allies in Africa, said the cancellation of Vance’s trip would not affects its “strong and enduring” ties with Washington.

Nairobi has however faced criticism in recent months from US lawmakers over moves to forge closer relations with China.

Kenya is hoping to reach a trade deal with the United States before the end of the year.