Ethiopia named as host for 2027 UN Climate Summit

Ethiopia edged Nigeria to emerge as the host country for the 2027 climate summit.

The east African country also hosted this year's Africa Climate Summit in September.

Dubbed the “Africa COP”, the summit is expected to center Africa's role in advancing climate justice and solutions.

African countries, which are disproportionately affected by climate change despite their negligible contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, have long demanded that developed countries pay more for adaptation and mitigation.

This year's summit - COP30 - opened Monday in Belem, Brazil with a call to world leaders and delegates to confront rising global temperatures and push for urgent, coordinated climate action.

The conference also focuses on enhancing emissions reduction and climate resilience, while promoting an inclusive and equitable transition.

The host for next year's talks is yet to be decided as Australia and Turkey continue to vie for the chance.