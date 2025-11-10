Mali: African Union Commission calls for urgent international action on security crisis

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission has expressed "deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mali" and called for urgent international action.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf condemned the recent jihadist attacks against civilians in the country in a statement released this weekend.

The al Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has increased its assaults across Mali in recent months.

The group has also imposed a blockade on Bamako, in retaliation for the military banning fuel sales in rural areas. The blockade has squeezed Mali's fragile economy, with fuel trucks unable to enter the capital.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission denounced “severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilian populations.”

He also condemned the abduction of three Egyptian nationals by JNIM, and called for their “immediate and unconditional release.”

In the past few weeks, several countries, including France and the United States, have urged their citizens to leave Mali.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf called for an international response based on cooperation and intelligence sharing to “counter terrorism” in the Sahel.