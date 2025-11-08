Mali: France advises its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible

France has joined the United States and United Kingdom in urging its citizens to leave Mali, issuing a formal advisory on Friday, November 7, warning against all travel to the West African nation and calling on its nationals to depart "as soon as possible" amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

The French foreign ministry's urgent warning comes as jihadist violence intensifies, with fourteen Malian civilians reported killed in recent days in the town of Léré.

The security and economic crisis has been largely driven by the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), which has imposed a crippling blockade on fuel imports, paralyzing the Malian economy.

The escalating violence has forced the state to close schools and universities nationwide, while access to electricity has become severely compromised, creating a dire humanitarian and security predicament.