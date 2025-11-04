Tunisia repatriates thousands of migrants amid mediterranean migration pressure

Tunisia has repatriated around 10,000 irregular migrants this year, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, as the country faces pressure from the European Union to limit crossings to Europe, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti said Tuesday, November 4.

The migrants were sent home through a voluntary program coordinated with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with weekly flights organised to assist their return.

Nafti emphasised that Tunisia will not serve as a transit route for migrants heading to Europe. In 2024, about 7,200 migrants were repatriated under the same program, and authorities plan to continue the effort until the migration flow is reduced.

Thousands of migrants remain stranded in southern towns like Amra and Jbeniana, living in makeshift camps after being blocked from attempting sea crossings. Tightened maritime security has led to a sharp decline in the number of migrants reaching Europe this year.