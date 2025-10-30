Avram Grant out as Zambia coach weeks before Africa Cup of Nations

Avram Grant left as coach of the Zambia soccer team Wednesday, eight weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“I am proud to leave the team in a much better position than when I inherited it,” Grant said in a post on Instagram.

The former Israel, Ghana and Chelsea coach oversaw three straight home defeats this year in World Cup qualifying without scoring a goal, against Comoros, Morocco and Niger.

Zambia will play Morocco and Comoros again in its AFCON group. The tournament starts Dec. 21.

Coached by Grant for almost three years, Zambia qualified for back-to-back AFCONs, though did not advance to the knockout phase at the last edition played in Ivory Coast.

The federation did not immediately appoint a replacement for Grant.

Zambia was the African champion in 2012 but has never played at a men's World Cup.