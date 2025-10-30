Welcome to Africanews

Avram Grant out as Zambia coach weeks before Africa Cup of Nations

Avram Grant concentrates prior the start of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between DR Congo and Zambia in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024  
By Africanews

with AP

Zambia

Avram Grant left as coach of the Zambia soccer team Wednesday, eight weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“I am proud to leave the team in a much better position than when I inherited it,” Grant said in a post on Instagram.

The former Israel, Ghana and Chelsea coach oversaw three straight home defeats this year in World Cup qualifying without scoring a goal, against Comoros, Morocco and Niger.

Zambia will play Morocco and Comoros again in its AFCON group. The tournament starts Dec. 21.

Coached by Grant for almost three years, Zambia qualified for back-to-back AFCONs, though did not advance to the knockout phase at the last edition played in Ivory Coast.

The federation did not immediately appoint a replacement for Grant.

Zambia was the African champion in 2012 but has never played at a men's World Cup.

