Senegal’s parliament blocks attempt to accuse former president Sall of high treason

Senegal’s National Assembly has rejected a proposal to charge former president Macky Sall with “high treason,” dealing a major setback to a legal effort aimed at holding him accountable for alleged financial wrongdoing.

The motion, introduced by MP Guy Marius Sagna of the ruling PASTEF party, accused Sall of mismanaging state finances, including hiding a debt estimated at US$7 billion and contracting loans outside legal budget procedures.

However, parliament declared the motion inadmissible due to a “procedural flaw” (vice de forme) — preventing the move from advancing to the Haute Cour de Justice, the constitutional body that can try former heads of state.

The decision offers Sall a temporary reprieve from prosecution, despite mounting pressure over financial governance during his presidency (2012-2024). Political analysts say the ruling signals how procedural mechanics — not just substance — can determine accountability in Senegalese politics.

For now, the question remains whether new, admissible proceedings might be mounted — and whether this episode will dent Sall’s influence both domestically and internationally.