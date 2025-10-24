Former South African President Zuma ordered to repay state for legal expenses

In a landmark decision, a South African court has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to reimburse just over 1 million euros in public funds used to cover his personal legal expenses.

Zuma, whose presidency was marred by numerous corruption allegations before being forced out of office in 2018, has been given 60 days to make the repayment.

The legal proceedings have stretched over several years, with Zuma's defense previously arguing in 2021 that he was not personally liable for the costs. However, the Pretoria High Court ruled that Zuma was indeed responsible for illegally diverting state funds to cover legal matters related to his own corruption cases.

If Zuma fails to repay the sum within the two-month deadline, authorities may freeze his presidential pension. In response to the ruling, Zuma stated only that he plans to meet with his legal team to discuss his next steps.

The opposition Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political party, welcomed the court's decision, saying it looks forward to Zuma fulfilling his obligation to the nation.