War in Sudan: 14 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

A recent visit by humanitarian officials from UNICEF to Sudan reiterated the depth of the country's humanitarian crisis, as the brutal war flares on.

Footage released by UNICEF showed Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban visiting Khartoum among other areas.

During his visit, Chaiban was seen engaging with childern studying at a digital center. Many children were also seen playing in a dedicated space, as many drew or assembled toys.

Sudan plunged into war after simmering tensions between the army and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, escalated to fighting in April 2023. The violence has created one of the world’s worst displacement and hunger crises, according to humanitarian organizations. In recent months, much of the fighting has been concentrated in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

Chaiban warned that the situation in Sudan requires significant assistance, specifically in el-Fasher, where fighting in North Darfur’s embattled capital has tripled the number of displaced people this year alone.

"Every single Sudanese child has been impacted by violence and is psychologically affected," he said. UNCIEF footage also showed children being screened for malnutrition. Over 24 million people are facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme.