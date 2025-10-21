Uganda's electoral commission sets final date for general election

Uganda's electoral commission on Tuesday said that 15 January has been set as the final date for the country's general elections.

Eighty-one-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, is seeking re-election in the polls.

Now Africa's fourth longest-ruling leader, his government has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits.

A former rebel, Museveni has been credited with stabilising Uganda, promoting economic growth, and combating HIV/AIDS.

But critics denounce his government's suppression of political opponents, human rights abuses, and corruption scandals.

Museveni’s main contender is expected to be pop star turned politician Bobi Wine.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has capitalised on his singing fame to rally a large base of young voters.

He stood against Museveni in the 2021 election and claims the president won the vote through ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, bribery, and other electoral fraud.

The president’s ruling National Resistance Movement party rejected the accusations.

Six other candidates from smaller parties are also standing in the presidential race. Ugandans will also be electing members of parliament.