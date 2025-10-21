Welcome to Africanews

Two Teenagers Killed, Five Injured in Johannesburg Shooting

By Rédaction Africanews

and Africanews

South Africa

Two teenagers were killed and five injured in a shooting in the Westbury area of Johannesburg on Tuesday, police said. Authorities said they believed the incident was gang-related.

No arrests have been made so far, according to Gauteng Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili. Initial reports indicate that the seven victims, aged between 13 and 19, were targeted by three individuals believed to be affiliated with a rival gang.

Police said the teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot, three of whom were carrying firearms. Without any warning, the suspects opened fire and then fled the scene.

The wounded victims were taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.

The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit is currently investigating the incident on-site, supported by SAPS Forensic Services. District Crime Intelligence has also been deployed to assist in tracking down the suspects.

