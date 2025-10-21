Three countries join United States bid to host 2031 Women's World Cup

The football federations of the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica on Monday announced their joint bid to host the 2031 Women's World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had already announced the US as the sole bidder for the expanded 48-team tournament.

But at a formal launch of the bid in New York, US officials said the CONCACAF members will also stage games.

The US and Mexican football federations withdrew their joint bid to host the 2027 tournament last year 2024 and said they intended to focus on staging the 2031 event.

Former US women's national team striker, Abby Wambach, said she was surprised to hear that Costa Rica and Jamaica got in.

“But my gosh, I'm so excited because I get to go to these places and be in community with the kids there and hopefully the players will get to inspire the next generation," she said.

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said that together, the four countries have the opportunity to host the biggest and most impactful Women's World Cup in history.

"People everywhere are waking up to what soccer can be. Not just here in the US, but across CONCACAF and the world,” she said.

The expanded tournament will adopt a 12-group format, increasing the number of games from 64 to 104, matching the 2026 men’s World Cup.

In a joint statement, the four federations promised a lasting legacy for women's football across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

They said they hoped the tournament would set a new global standard for the sport.

Mexico Football Federation president Mikel Arriola said it was an opportunity to consolidate the growth of the sport across the region and to inspire a new generation of players and fans in Mexico.

“We are very happy and proud that the CONCACAF region is calling up four countries to host the most important World Cup in the history of women’s football,” he said.

“For this we are going to work that we can deliver the best World Cup.”

The joint bid will be submitted to FIFA next month, with the global football governing body set to give its formal approval at its congress in April 2026.