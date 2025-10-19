USA : Tens of thousand take to the streets in Anti-Trump 'No kings' protests

Tens of thousands of protesters swarmed major cities across the US to voice their objection to what they call President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian rule”.

The demonstrations, dubbed ‘No Kings’, featured more than 2,600 rallies, including cities like Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Portland.

Protesters are accusing the Trump administration of subverting democracy through recent policy action, like challenges to the constitution in targeting birthright citizenship, and immigration raids.

The rallies, which liken Trump to a king in a monarchy, and not a president in a democracy, are calling for an end to what they call “fascist rule”.

The White House has slammed the No Kings demonstrations, which are in their second iteration, and labelled them a “hate America” rally.

Debbie Rosenman of Michigan says : “We are here today for ‘No Kings 2.0.’ Things have gotten worse in our country. We are taking to the streets. This is not a ‘Hate America’ rally. This is a ‘Love America’ rally.”

Hundreds have also protested across Europe, in major cities like Berlin, Madrid, Lisbon and Paris on Saturday, criticising Trump for undermining the US’ global positioning.