Ivory Coast leader urges young people to vote in presidential poll

In Ivory Coast, the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan was abuzz with the colours of the ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) on Saturday.

Thousands of young people from municipalities across the district and several regions of Ivory Coast responded to its call to come together to reaffirm their support for candidate President Alassane Ouattara.

The 83-year-old is running for a fourth term in the presidential election due to take place on 25 October.

RHDP supporter, Edmond Gbogbo, said he chose to follow Ouattara because he is a "father" who keeps his promises.

"Seeing everything he has done in this country, no one has done that before. They all came with promises they did not keep. The people need a leader who works," he said.

In an atmosphere marked by songs, dances and slogans, the message was clear, to mobilise young people around the values of peace, stability, and progress.

Siaka Kone, a Member of Parliament for the city of Bouaflé, said he was proud to have travelled with 10,000 young people to join the rally with the youth of Ivory Coast and Ouattara.

"The big day is just a few days away, and together we will continue this great celebration with the entire Ivorian population so that we can continue the development that has been ongoing for 15 years, and we will spend another 5 years developing the country," he said.

During his speech, the Ouattara reiterated his commitment to working harder for the wellbeing of the Ivorian youth.

The presidential campaign is taking place against a backdrop of tension, amid fears of unrest.

Opposition leaders, including the former head of state, Laurent Gbagbo, and Tidjane Thiam who is president of the PDCI-RDA party, believe Ouattara should not seek a fourth term in office.

Both men have been excluded from the race.