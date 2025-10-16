Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Former DR Congo president Kabila seen in Kenya weeks after being sentenced to death

Former Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila arrives to meet with religious leaders at his Kinyogote residence in M23 controlled Goma, Eastern Congo   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Joseph Kabila

The former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo was seen in public on Wednesday, for the first time since he was sentenced to death in absentia on charges of treason and war crimes for collaborating with rebels.

Joseph Kabila was filmed at a ceremony in Kenya's capital with Congolese political leaders opposing the government.

The government has accused Kabila of collaborating with Rwanda and the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23, which seized key cities in a lightning assault in January in Congo's mineral-rich east.

Kabila's political party called the verdict, issued late last month, politically motivated.

Kabila himself denies the allegations, though he expressed support for the rebels' campaign in an op-ed published in February in the South African newspaper Sunday Times.

Kabila was in Nairobi to sign a declaration with a dozen other Congolese political leaders opposed to the government based in the capital, Kinshasa.

The newly-founded political movement said its goal was to reach "all Congolese people opposed to the dictatorship" to "end the tyranny, restore state authority, reestablish democracy, and promote national reconciliation.”

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..