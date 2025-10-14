Morocco's Gen Z protesters call for peaceful 'sit-ins' on Saturday

The online youth collective behind nationwide protests sweeping Morocco has urged people to stage “peaceful sit-ins” in cities across the country on Saturday.

GenZ 212’s call for fresh demonstrations comes after more than two weeks of almost nightly protests.

It also called for the immediate release of what it described as “all prisoners of conscience” detained for taking part in protests.

While the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, some nights have seen spates of violence and vandalism.

Three people have died and its believed that more than 500 activists have been arrested since the start of the unrest.

The movement is hoping to further push their demands for government to reform education and healthcare, while tackling corruption and a cost of living crisis.

Demonstrations began in late September, after eight women died during Caesarean sections at a hospital in Agadir, sparking anger over conditions at public health facilities.

Activists announced a pause in protests ahead of King Mohammed VI’s annual address to parliament on Friday.

He said creating jobs for young people and improving the healthcare and education were priorities, but made no mention of the demonstrations.